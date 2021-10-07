No. 1 Alabama looks for 9th straight win over Texas A&M

Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) breaks through the Mississippi line with Mississippi defensive lineman Tariqious Tisdale (22) holding on to him during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama has the nation’s longest winning streak at 19 games and has won eight in a row over the Aggies.

Coach Nick Saban is 24-0 at Alabama against his former assistants and looks to improve to 5-0 against A&M coach Jimbo Fisher.

The Aggies will try to bounce back after losing two straight capped by a 26-22 loss to unranked Mississippi State last week to drop out of the top 25 after opening the season ranked sixth.

Watch the Pregame Special “12th Man Against the Tide” on Saturday, October 9 at 6:30 p.m. on News 19.