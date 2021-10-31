Nix, defense power No. 18 Auburn past No. 10 Ole Miss, 31-20

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) celebrates with offensive lineman Tashawn Manning (56) after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Bo Nix passed for 276 yards and a touchdown and ran for two more scores and No. 18 Auburn’s defense made a number of big stops in a 31-20 victory over 10th-ranked Mississippi on Saturday night.

The Tigers remained the top challenger to No. 3 Alabama in the SEC’s Western Division with Nix winning a quarterback duel with Heisman candidate Matt Corral.

The Rebels had their three-game win streak end after squandering four second-half scoring chances, three with failed fourth-down passes in field goal range.

Plus Jaylin Simpson intercepted a pass in the end zone midway through the fourth.

Auburn will take on the Texas A&M Aggies on November 6 at Kyle Field.