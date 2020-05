HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Shannon Kruse is one of nine seniors on the UAH women's lacrosse roster this season, and she's also one of the seniors who has decided to come back and play another year for the Chargers.

Shannon Kruse "I mean I was devastated because it's your last season, because I was a senior you know this is your big hurrah and we were hoping to win another championship I mean back to back would have been amazing. We're all very sad so we're like when's the next time we're all going to be together when's the last time we're all going to see each other because a lot of us had already had plans to go off to grad school somewhere else or go off and start a new job so it's like when do we see each other again so it was kind of it was really sad. We had one last team dinner like one last hurrah, and it was kind of, you know, bittersweet, but it is what it is."