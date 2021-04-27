Voice of the Titans shares insight on upcoming draft

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mike Keith gets paid to do what he loves for a living. Not only does he go to work every day and talk about Tennessee Titans Football, he’s also the radio play-by-play voice of the team.

Much like the team, ahead of the NFL Draft, Keith researches the top prospects as well. He knows how much cap space the Titans have, as well as their needs going into Thursday night’s first round.

He shares some insight on what the team might do with the 22nd overall pick.

“What I’ve told people throughout the course of this offseason is my belief is that they’re looking for Jeffery Simmons,” said Keith. “That is two years ago the Titans took Jeffery Simmons at 19 when he was a top five rated talent, because they just felt like he was a really good player they couldn’t pass up. That’s what they want again.”

The NFL Draft runs Thursday-Saturday, and you can hear more from Keith on the Official Titans Podcast. A new episode will drop every day this week.