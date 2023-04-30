KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHNT) — The Tennessee Titans made three more selections on the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft, bringing their draft class total to six players.

In round five, the Titans selected Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle with the 147th overall pick. Whyle proved to be a playmaker at the college level, as he scored 15 touchdowns during his career. Whyle was a former receiver who switched to tight end and caught 32 passes for 326 yards and three touchdowns this past season while earning All-American Athletic Conference honors.

In the sixth round, the Titans selected Maryland offensive lineman Jaelyn Duncan at pick number 186. That fills a big need for the Titans as they look to rework their offensive line. Duncan started 39 games for the Terrapins during his career and started all 12 games this past season at left tackle while earning Honorable Mention All-Big Ten Conference.

Their final pick came in the seventh round as the Titans selected UT-Martin wide receiver Colton Dowell with the 228th overall pick. This pasts season, Dowell caught 67 passes for 1,036 yards and six touchdowns and he had six 100-yard receiving games during the season. He also holds the school’s all-time receiving yards mark with 2,796 yards while being a two-time All-OVC first-team honoree. Dowell grew up in Lebanon, Tennessee and said he’s been to training camp practices in the past for the Titans.

They join offensive lineman Peter Skoronski, quarterback Will Levis and running back Tyjae Spears as part of the Titans 2023 draft class.