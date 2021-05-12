NFHS to allow shot clock in high school basketball games

Basketball is a game of strategy… You play to the strengths of your team and the weaknesses of the opposition…

In some instances, one of those strategies at the high school level is holding the ball and letting time tick away. There’s no shot clock in the state of Alabama so realistically a team can do that the entire game.

Back in February, a playoff game in Birmingham ended with a final score of 6-4.

That could change in the coming years.

The NFHS has announced that beginning with the 2022-23 season, a 35-second shot clock will be permitted in high school basketball games by state adoption.

No word yet on whether the AHSAA will adopt the shot clock or not