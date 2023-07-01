HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – Former Hazel Green and Alabama basketball standout Kira Lewis Jr. returned to his hometown on Saturday to host his annual “We Aim Higher” youth camp.

The New Orleans Pelicans guard has been holding this event for a few years now, allowing the kids to practice their skills with a pro while also teaching them life lessons to take with them into their futures.

“They’re learning from me, I’m learning from them, just bonding, meeting new kids that I had never met before. I know I was like that when I was younger so I know it’s a good feeling for them and it’s a good feeling for me, too,” Lewis said. “It never gets old. I come in and see a new group, see some familiar faces that I’ve met through the last few camps so every time I come in here and see their faces and see they’re smiling and having fun, it makes me have fun, too,” Lewis Jr. said.

Lewis Jr. is preparing for his fourth season of professional basketball.