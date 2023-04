AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — A North Alabama native is officially returning to his home state to continue his collegiate basketball career.

New Market native and FIU guard Denver Jones has signed to play for Auburn this upcoming season.

Jones averaged 20 points per game and shot 43 percent from the field and 35 percent from three. He was rated as the 26th-best player in the transfer portal.

Jones will have two years of eligibility remaining.