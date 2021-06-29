New Hope names former UAH player Elijah Garrison as new head boys basketball coach

NEW HOPE, Ala. – Elijah Garrison played his high school basketball in this state before joining the UAH program for his college ball. Following his playing career with the Chargers, Garrison joined the coaching staff as an assistant and then went on to assist at Arab High School.

Now, Garrison has landed his first varsity head coaching job; he’ll be taking over the New Hope boys basketball program.

Garrison says there’s a lot about the Indians’ program that caught his attention, and he hopes he can help make his players both better athletes on the court and better young men off of it.

“The majority of their players are coming back and they can really shoot the ball we just have to address the defensive side,” Garrison said. “Being a small community I’m familiar with that it’s kind of what I grew up in so that was attractive plus the fact that they’re already pretty good I couldn’t pass up on that opportunity.”

Garrison said he’s thrilled to earn his first head coaching position and he’s looking forward to getting to work with his new team.

“I’m ecstatic. We played a couple games last week and that made it even more real actually being out there on the court and get some directives here and there and make adjustments in a game.”

New Hope has tabbed former UAH player @egarrison23 as their new head basketball coach🏀



Garrison says his time with @ChargerMBB, both as a player and coach, will help him in this new role and and he credits @coachacuff and @coachjshulman for helping him get to where he is now pic.twitter.com/EmJzOsE7Lx — Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) June 30, 2021

