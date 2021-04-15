New Hope baseball’s Dominic Banas signs with Martin Methodist

NEW HOPE, Ala. – New Hope baseball had a player sign to play at the next level for the first time in a long time; senior outfielder Dominic Banas is taking his talents to Martin Methodist next year to join the Redhawks roster.

Banas says he’s thrilled to have the opportunity to play the sport that he loves in college.

“It’s good to know that the work paid off just to know that all the hard work is going somewhere and it’s just nice to have recognition,” Banas said. “Playing baseball at the next level and knowing where I’m going of course takes a little bit of stress off and just having fun keep doing what I love.”

Congrats to Banas and the rest of the New Hope baseball community!