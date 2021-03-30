New Hope Baseball, Guntersville Softball pick up wins on Tuesday

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – High school baseball and softball postseason play is right around the corner. Whether it may be a region or a non-region contest, Tennessee Valley teams look to gain some momentum on the diamond before the playoffs.

BASEBALL

New Hope and Arab went head-to-head in the Albertville Tournament. New Hope jumped out to a 2-0 lead early. Gage Clark brought in Kyle Style in the top of the second, the Ethan Sumner scored on an error to put the Indians ahead and they would go on to win 7-1.

SOFTBALL

Down the road, Guntersville and Arab squared off at the home of the Wildcats. Kaylie Mashburn drove in a pair of runs early to give the Lady Knights a 2-0 lead. Brittany Slaten’s three-run homerun put the Wildcats ahead and they would get the 11-5 win.