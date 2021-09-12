New era in Philly: Hurts 3 TDs, Eagles rout Falcons 32-6

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs near Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith scored on his first NFL catch, hauling in one of three touchdown passes from Jalen Hurts on a stellar opening day for the Philadelphia Eagles.

They made a winner of Nick Sirianni in his coaching debut, routing the hapless Atlanta Falcons 32-6.

Hurts threw for 264 yards and rushed for another 62 yards.

His TD passes were 18 yards to Smith, 9 yards to Dallas Goedert and 23 yards to Jalen Reagor. It was a miserable debut for new Falcons coach Arthur Smith. Atlanta was held to a pair of field goals in the first half.