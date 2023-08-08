FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHNT) — A Huntsville native is taking his NFL career back to where it all began.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the New England Patriots have signed Trey Flowers to a deal following a workout on Monday afternoon.

Flowers, who was drafted by the Patriots in 2015, played locally at Columbia High School before playing collegiately at Arkansas.

Following his time in Fayetteville, Flowers played for the Patriots from 2015-2018 where he won two Super Bowls.

Flowers first stint in New England is most notably remembered for his sack in Super Bowl LI that forced the Falcons out of field goal range allowing the Patriots to tie the game and complete a 25-point-comeback. The Patriots would go onto win in overtime.

After four seasons in New England, Flowers cashed in on a five-year, $90 million deal with the Detroit Lions. He spent three seasons with the Lions before being released in March 2022.

Flowers played for the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 season but was placed on injured reserve in October 2022.

Now, the linebacker will get an opportunity to continue his playing career where it all began.