MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – Zach Neto added one more accomplishment to his Trash Panda’s resume as he was named the Southern League player of the week.

Neto, who was called up by the Los Angeles Angels on April 15, is the first player of the week for the minor league season.

In four games for the Rocket City this week, Neto had a .500 batting average, three home runs and nine RBIs.

The award is the first of Neto’s career after he was drafted in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Angels. He becomes the sixth Trash Panda to earn Player of the Week after Ryan Aguilar, Livan Soto and Trey Cabbage won the honor in 2022.

He takes home the award the same day he batted leadoff for the Angels in his third major league game as they took on the Boston Red Sox.

Neto lined a ball to left field to record his first Major League hit in the second inning. Later in the inning, he scored on a fielder’s choice.

In the sixth inning, Neto reached base for a second time off a fielding error.

