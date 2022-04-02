HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Sparkman basketball’s Madison Nesbit is officially taking her talents to the collegiate level.

On Saturday, Nesbit signed the dotted line and will be joining the Snead State program.

Nesbit says her time with the Senators has shown her that hard work really pays off.

“It’s like a family environment,” Nesbit told News 19. “I know the coaches [are] going to push me to where I want to get. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates, making sure I get my degree… and hopefully play on the next level.”

She continued to say Sparkman has taught her what it takes to put in the effort to make her dreams come true – and now she’s ready for this next step in her basketball career.