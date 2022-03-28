NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — We are only days away from the NCAA Men’s Final Four in The Big Easy in what’s sure to be a blue blood brawl as Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, and Villanova fight it out for the NCAA title.

A report by TicketIQ shows tickets for the Final Four games are the highest of all time, starting at $487. That’s a 143% increase since the last time the Final Four was hosted in New Orleans in 2012!

As for the NCAA Championship game, tickets start at $256, which is also the most expensive price ever tracked for the finals. TicketIQ reports tickets for both the Final Four and title game can go as high as $28,000 for lower-level seating. Check out the graphs below for a closer look.

View real-time ticket costs here.

(Photo via TicketIQ)

(Photo via TicketIQ)

(Photo via TicketIQ)

The Final Four games, Kansas vs. Villanova and UNC vs. Duke, will be played on April 2.