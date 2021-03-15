NCAA March Madness: Who’s playing when?

Official March Madness 2020 tournament basketballs are seen in a store room at the CHI Health Center Arena, in Omaha, Neb., Monday, March 16, 2020. Omaha was to host a first and second round in the NCAA college basketball Division I tournament, which was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Selection Sunday gave us our 2021 NCAA March Madness bracket. A full schedule with times and teams was released a few hours later. Here’s when everyone is playing:

First Four: Thursday, March 18

(16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary’s – 4:10 p.m. on truTV

(11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita St. – 5:27 p.m. on TBS

(16) Appalachian St. vs. (16) Norfolk St. – 7:40 p.m. on truTV

(11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan St. – 8:57 p.m. on TBS

First Round: Friday Afternoon, March 19

(10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida – 11:15 a.m. on News 19

(14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas – 11:45 a.m. on truTV

(16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois – 12:15 p.m. on TBS

(11) Utah St. vs. (6) Texas Tech – 12:45 p.m. on TNT

(15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio St. – 2 p.m. on News 19

(16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor – 2:30 p.m. on truTV

(9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago – 3 p.m. on TBS

(12) Oregon St. vs. (5) Tennessee – 3:30 p.m. on TNT

First Round: Friday Evening, March 19

(13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma St. – 5:25 p.m. on TBS

(9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina – 6:10 p.m. on News 19

(15) Cleveland St. vs. (2) Houston – 6:15 p.m. on truTV

(13) North Texas vs. (4) Perdue – 6:25 p.m. on TNT

(10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson – 8:20 p.m. on TBS

(11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego St. – 8:40 p.m. on News 19

(14) Morehead St. vs. (3) West Virginia – 8:50 p.m. on truTV

(12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova – 8:57 p.m. on TNT

First Round: Saturday Afternoon, March 20

(12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado – 11:15 a.m. on News 19

(13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida St. – 11:45 a.m. on truTV

(14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas – 12:15 p.m. on TBS

(9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU – 12:45 p.m. on TNT

(16) Mount St. Mary’s/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan – 2 p.m. on News 19

(12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton – 2:30 p.m. on truTV

(15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama – 3 p.m on TBS

(11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC – 3:30 p.m on TNT

First Round: Saturday Evening, March 20

(15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa – 5:25 p.m. on TBS

(10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn – 6:10 p.m. on News 19

(13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia – 6:15 p.m. on truTV

(9) vs. (8) Oklahoma – 6:25 p.m. on TNT

(16) Norfolk St./Appalachin St. vs. (1) Gonzaga – 8:20 p.m. on TBS

(11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU – 8:40 p.m. on News 19

(14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas – 8:50 p.m. on truTV

(10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon – 8:57 p.m. on TNT

Second Round: Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22 (games start at noon on News 19, TBS, TNT, and truTV)

Sweet 16: Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 (games start at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday on News 19 and TBS)

Elite Eight: Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 (games start at 7 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Tuesday on News 19)

Final Four: Saturday, April 3, starting at 5 p.m. on News 19

National Championship: Monday, April 5, 9 p.m. tipoff on News 19