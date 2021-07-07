National tennis championships return to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s no secret that the Rocket City has hosted some big-time sporting events over the years and the USTA Girls’ 16 Clay Court Championships is another that you can add to that list.

After a one-year absence due to COVID-19, the tournament returns to Huntsville where more than 200 of the best girls tennis players in the country will come compete here in the 256.

“We almost had to kind of get our feet wet again because two years is a long time and two years ago was our first go at it so we’re excited about it being back,” said tournament director Eddie Jacques.

One of North Alabama’s very own has earned a spot in this year’s playing field; Randolph’s Alana Boyce becomes the first local player to qualify for the nationals since Huntsville began its host role.

“I’ve actually been playing really well so I’m really excited just to see how I do,” Boyce said. “There’s a lot of good girls coming so it should be really fun. I’m a little nervous because it’s my home court so I want to do well but it’ll be great to have everyone here watching.”

The @usta Girl’s 16 Clay Court National Championships will be hosted at the Athletic Club Alabama from July 11 – July 20🎾



Huntsville native, Alana Boyce, a Randolph student, AHSAA state champion and 2020 Alabama Junior Player of the Year, will be among the field‼️ #SportsHSV pic.twitter.com/aBOiRwsBSX — Huntsville Sports Commission (@HSVsports) July 7, 2021

Boyce will look to keep the crown here in North Alabama, but Delaware’s Aubrey Nisbet will return to defend her title from 2019.

The tournament, for players 16 years and younger, will be July 11-18 hosted by Athletic Club Alabama.