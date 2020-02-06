Another successful National Signing Day in the Tennessee Valley

Athletes across the country will remember this day for the rest of their lives; they'll tell their eventual children and grandchildren about the moment they signed an athletic scholarship on February 5, 2020 on National Signing Day.
Student-athletes all across the Tennessee Valley signed their letters of intent to play their sport at the next level on Wednesday.
National Signing Day Signees:
Albertville
Hunter Harris - Faulkner University
Andrew Trammel - Faulkner University
Luke Kelly - Faulkner University
Athens
Caden Shoulders - University of West Alabama
Kennan Hambrick - Western Carolina University
Austin
Awysum Harris - Alabama State University
Brianna Hodges - Gadsden State Community College - Women's Basketball
Aleah Wesley - Gadsden State Community College - Women's Basketball
Bob Jones
Donovan Brown - Dodge City Community College
Derrick Weddle - Alabama A&M University
Trey Lockhardt - Jackson State University
Michael Lucente - Central Methodist University
Clements
Jairrice Pryor - Mississippi College
East Limestone
JD Broussard - Austin Peay State University
JD Farrar - Kentucky Christian University
Haze Solomon - University of Chattanooga
Crimson Bivens - Huntingdon College
Florence
Dee Beckwith - University of Tennessee
Grissom
Stacyus Simpson - Lindsey Wilson College
Huntsville
Luke Hammond - University of South Alabama
Phoenix Ryan - Fort Scott Community College
James Clemens
Christian Brown - University of West Georgia
Dylan Blackburn - Alabama A&M University
Lee Coleman - Alabama A&M University
Jon Granger - Lindsey Wilson College
Chris Hope - East Tennessee State University
Jordan Johnson - Delta State University
Lawrence County
Colton Johnson - Bethel University
Brody Franks - Bethel University
Lexington
Evan Byrd - Alabama A&M University
Mars Hill Bible
Logan McInnish - University of North Alabama
Sparkman
Khalil Griffin - Alabama A&M University
Mackenzie Howard - Lane College
Miles Tillman - Middle Tennessee State University
Tyshun Gaifer - Grambling State University
Gavin Ransaw - Virginia-Wise
Jakevion Dobbs - Lindsey Wilson College
Xavier White - Culver-Stockton College
Westminster Christian Academy
Alex Johnson - Sewanee
Nathaniel Pride - Rhodes College
Jackson Billings - Auburn University