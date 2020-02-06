Another successful National Signing Day in the Tennessee Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Athletes across the country will remember this day for the rest of their lives; they'll tell their eventual children and grandchildren about the moment they signed an athletic scholarship on February 5, 2020 on National Signing Day.

Student-athletes all across the Tennessee Valley signed their letters of intent to play their sport at the next level on Wednesday.

National Signing Day Signees:

Albertville

Hunter Harris - Faulkner University

Andrew Trammel - Faulkner University

Luke Kelly - Faulkner University

Athens

Caden Shoulders - University of West Alabama

Kennan Hambrick - Western Carolina University

Austin

Awysum Harris - Alabama State University

Brianna Hodges - Gadsden State Community College - Women's Basketball

Aleah Wesley - Gadsden State Community College - Women's Basketball

Bob Jones

Donovan Brown - Dodge City Community College

Derrick Weddle - Alabama A&M University

Trey Lockhardt - Jackson State University

Michael Lucente - Central Methodist University

Clements

Jairrice Pryor - Mississippi College

East Limestone

JD Broussard - Austin Peay State University

JD Farrar - Kentucky Christian University

Haze Solomon - University of Chattanooga

Crimson Bivens - Huntingdon College

Florence

Dee Beckwith - University of Tennessee

Grissom

Stacyus Simpson - Lindsey Wilson College

Huntsville

Luke Hammond - University of South Alabama

Phoenix Ryan - Fort Scott Community College

James Clemens

Christian Brown - University of West Georgia

Dylan Blackburn - Alabama A&M University

Lee Coleman - Alabama A&M University

Jon Granger - Lindsey Wilson College

Chris Hope - East Tennessee State University

Jordan Johnson - Delta State University

Lawrence County

Colton Johnson - Bethel University

Brody Franks - Bethel University

Lexington

Evan Byrd - Alabama A&M University

Mars Hill Bible

Logan McInnish - University of North Alabama

Sparkman

Khalil Griffin - Alabama A&M University

Mackenzie Howard - Lane College

Miles Tillman - Middle Tennessee State University

Tyshun Gaifer - Grambling State University

Gavin Ransaw - Virginia-Wise

Jakevion Dobbs - Lindsey Wilson College

Xavier White - Culver-Stockton College

Westminster Christian Academy

Alex Johnson - Sewanee

Nathaniel Pride - Rhodes College

Jackson Billings - Auburn University