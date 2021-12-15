National Signing Day in the Tennessee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - News 19's sister station WRBL News 3 is digging deeper into the background of the man charged with Capital Murder in the death of a five-year-old Georgia girl.

Kamarie Holland was reported missing early Monday morning on Dec. 13, 2021, by her mother. Her body was found late that night at an abandoned home in Phenix City, Alabama. Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 37, has been charged with capital murder in Russell County and faces the death penalty if convicted.