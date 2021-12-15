National Signing Day in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A handful of Tennessee Valley student-athletes took advantage of the early signing period. When they put that pen to paper, it’s more than just a signature. It’s all of the hard work and dedication to their respective sports paying off. Here’s a list of who signed from North Alabama, and where they are headed:
Madison Academy
Deuce Spurlock – Michigan Football
Kanen Hamlett – Appalachian State Football
Fort Payne
Alex McPherson – Auburn Football
Sparkman
Luke Schomburg – Chattanooga Football
Kenny Hall – United States Naval Academy where he will play football
James Clemens
Edgerrin Watson – UNA Football
Keenan Hill – UNA Football
Elizabeth Brooks – Huntingdon Softball
Austin
Tra Stover – Austin Peay Football
Muscle Shoals
Collin Wright – UNA Football
Florence
Camden Smith – Valley Forge Baseball
Send pictures, videos and story ideas to rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com