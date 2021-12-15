National Signing Day in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A handful of Tennessee Valley student-athletes took advantage of the early signing period. When they put that pen to paper, it’s more than just a signature. It’s all of the hard work and dedication to their respective sports paying off. Here’s a list of who signed from North Alabama, and where they are headed:

Madison Academy

Deuce Spurlock – Michigan Football

Kanen Hamlett – Appalachian State Football

Fort Payne

Alex McPherson – Auburn Football

Sparkman

Luke Schomburg – Chattanooga Football

Kenny Hall – United States Naval Academy where he will play football

James Clemens

Edgerrin Watson – UNA Football

Keenan Hill – UNA Football

Elizabeth Brooks – Huntingdon Softball

Austin

Tra Stover – Austin Peay Football

Muscle Shoals

Collin Wright – UNA Football

Florence

Camden Smith – Valley Forge Baseball

