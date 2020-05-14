NASCAR returns to Talladega Superspeedway June 20-21 with no fans

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — NASCAR has announced that races will return to Talladega Superspeedway June 20-21. But no fans will be allowed inside the racetrack.
“We, like so many passionate race fans, are thrilled to have NASCAR racing again at Talladega Superspeedway,” Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton said. “While fans will not be permitted to attend the events, we encourage everyone to tune into FOX, FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to catch all the action that makes Talladega one of a kind.”
Gov. Kay Ivey also reacted to the news of racing once again taking place at Talladega.
Ticketholders may elect to receive a credit for the full amount paid plus an additional 20% of total amount paid to apply towards a future event
Fans must submit for the event credit by June 14, 2020. Click here for details.