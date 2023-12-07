TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison Academy football team came up just short in its quest for its second ever undefeated season, as Mobile Christian got the 55-28 win in the Class 3A state championship game.

In a battle of undefeated teams, it was a rough start for the Mustangs. Jacob Poldiak was picked off three times in the first quarter, but then they started to settle in, scoring on the final play of the first quarter.

This blue map win marks Mobile Christian’s first state title.

This was Madison Academy’s first state championship game appearance since 2016. The Mustangs end the 2023 season with a 14-1 overall record.