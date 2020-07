MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – One of North Alabama’s star basketball players has been nationally recognized.

Muscle Shoals’ Sara Puckett was ranked on the ESPN HoopGurlz Top 11 senior players list. Puckett comes in ranked 62 in the nation and the 11th ranked power forward by ESPN.

The Tennessee commit averaged 20.3 points, 11.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists last season for the Trojans.