MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – Muscle Shoals High School has announced its plans for spectators for the fall season.

Attendance at athletic events will be siginificantly reduced.

The release goes on to state that spectators shall wear a mask covering the nostrils and mouth at all times while within six feet of a person from another household.

Coaches will wear facial coverings at all times during games. Athletes not directly involved in that contest will do the same.

August 13, 2020

