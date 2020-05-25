Muscle Shoals football prepping for the return of practice

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The coronavirus put a serious pause on spring football training, but the AHSAA has given high school teams the green light to start practicing in June as long as they follow certain guidelines.

Teams can return as early as June 1, but Muscle Shoals head coach Scott Basden said the Trojans are planning on returning June 8.

Basden said the program has implemented several changes to their facilities and their training plans to keep everyone safe.

“Each coach will have a group. The groups are gonna stay together and when I say rotate, like in the weight room, if we’ve got four sets they’ll stay at one station and do that four sets. And then they’ll sanitize and then they’ll go to the next thing,” Basden said. “It’s not going to be like a regular rotation on the whistle. It’ll be different and it’ll take some getting used to.”

Basden said even though it might be difficult to adjust at first, they’re going to get through this difficult time together as a team.

“Obviously the safety of those children and obviously our coaches is important,” Basden said.

Basden added that he’s thankful the Trojans’ program has such a large facility that will make this transition a little easier for them.