ALABAMA (WHNT) — Mark Sears is trading in his green and white Ohio Bobcats jersey for a crimson red one with Alabama across the chest.

The former Muscle Shoals standout is transferring from Ohio University and taking his talents to the Crimson Tide program to play for head coach Nate Oats.

Sears is getting the chance to play in the SEC where competition has been fierce, especially this past season; Sears sees this as a new challenge and one that he’s looking forward to as he continues his basketball career.

“That’s really one of the main reasons why I wanted to come cause I’m never gonna back down from any challenge. I love to compete and just being able to play night in night out every game it’s gonna be a challenge and I love that I want to embrace it,” Sears said. “I’m a competitor, I’m a winner, I’m a leader and I’m a team player I want win and I feel like I show that by how I play.”

Sears averaged 19.6 points, 6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this past season; he earned All-MAC first team honors after leading the Bobcats in scoring and was the second leading scorer in the Mid-American conference.

Sears is getting the chance to come back home to Alabama and playing for the Tide program is something he’s honored to get the chance to do.

“It’s the biggest stage, especially what they’ve done the past three years with Coach Oats I mean it’s pretty incredible and obviously it’s the right fit it fits my game and how I play so I really feel like those fit in my needs,” Sears said. “A lot of joy and excitement it was so surreal because I was caught up in the moment and I was speechless basically.”

Sears chose Alabama over schools like Auburn, Mississippi State, LSU, Florida and several others. He tells News 19 that he is scheduled to go on an official visit to the Capstone next weekend for A-Day.