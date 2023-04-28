KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHNT) – Day two of the NFL Draft was a busy day for former Alabama and Auburn players, as multiple guys heard their names called and saw their dreams become a reality.

2nd round, 37th overall pick: Auburn edge Derick Hall, Seattle Seahawks.

2nd round, 45th overall pick: Alabama safety Brian Branch, Detroit Lions.

3rd round, 65th overall pick: Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen, Philadelphia Eagles.

3rd round, 70th overall pick: Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young, Las Vegas Raiders.

3rd round, 88th overall pick: Auburn running back Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars.

3rd round, 95th overall pick: Alabama safety Jordan Battle, Cincinnati Bengals.

3rd round, 101st overall pick: Alabama tight end Cameron Latu, San Francisco 49ers.

The final day of the 2023 NFL Draft begins at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday with rounds 4-7.