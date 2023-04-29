KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHNT) — The 2023 NFL Draft is complete and a handful of former Alabama and Auburn players heard their names called.
Alabama had 10 total players selected in the draft, with matches the second-most in program history. Auburn had five players drafted.
- 4th round, 116th overall pick: Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden, Green Bay Packers
- 5th round, 167th overall pick: Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o, Houston Texans
- 5th round, 168th overall pick: Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe, Arizona Cardinals
- 6th round, 207th overall pick: Auburn kicker Anders Carlson, Green Bay Packers
- 7th round, 224th overall pick: Alabama defensive back Demarcco Hellams, Atlanta Falcons
After the draft was over, multiple players signed deals as undrafted free agents, including:
- Madison native and former Bob Jones standout Kendall Randolph with the Seattle Seahawks.
- Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr.: Indianapolis Colts
- Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale: Buffalo Bills
- Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks: Philadelphia Eagles
- Alabama offensive lineman Kendall Randolph: Seattle Seahawks
- Alabama linebacker Jalen Moody: Cincinnati Bengals
- Auburn edge Eku Leota: Carolina Panthers
- Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker: Las Vegas Raiders
- Auburn wide receiver Shedrick Jackson: Cincinnati Bengals
- Auburn offensive lineman Kilian Zierer: Houston Texans