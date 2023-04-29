Fans gather outside the draft theater during the 2023 NFL Draft, Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHNT) — The 2023 NFL Draft is complete and a handful of former Alabama and Auburn players heard their names called.

Alabama had 10 total players selected in the draft, with matches the second-most in program history. Auburn had five players drafted.

4th round, 116th overall pick: Auburn defensive lineman Colby Wooden, Green Bay Packers

5th round, 167th overall pick: Alabama linebacker Henry To’oTo’o, Houston Texans

5th round, 168th overall pick: Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe, Arizona Cardinals

6th round, 207th overall pick: Auburn kicker Anders Carlson, Green Bay Packers

7th round, 224th overall pick: Alabama defensive back Demarcco Hellams, Atlanta Falcons

After the draft was over, multiple players signed deals as undrafted free agents, including:

Madison native and former Bob Jones standout Kendall Randolph with the Seattle Seahawks.

Alabama offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr.: Indianapolis Colts

Alabama defensive lineman DJ Dale: Buffalo Bills

Alabama cornerback Eli Ricks: Philadelphia Eagles

Alabama linebacker Jalen Moody: Cincinnati Bengals

Auburn edge Eku Leota: Carolina Panthers

Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker: Las Vegas Raiders

Auburn wide receiver Shedrick Jackson: Cincinnati Bengals

Auburn offensive lineman Kilian Zierer: Houston Texans