MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Back in July, Morgan County native Sam Murphy won the Daikin Spirit of America Classic on his home golf course and now just a few months later he’s set to make his PGA Tour debut.

The Hartselle High graduate and Calhoun golf alumnus was named amongst those to compete in the Sanderson Farms Championship PGA Tour.

Murphy will tee off Thursday, September 29 at 1:45 p.m. The tournament will be held in Jackson, MS, and will air on the Golf Channel Thursday, September 29 through Oct. 2.