HANCEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Boys and girls basketball teams across the state continue to compete in post-season play.

Here are the results from Tuesday night’s games:

Northeast Regional Tournament

Pete Mathews Coliseum, Jacksonville State U.

CLASS 5A

NE 5A Girls’ Finals

Guntersville (28-5) 42, Sardis (26-8) 12 (Guntersville is NE 5A State Qualifier)

NE 5A Boys’ Finals

Ramsay (26-9) 65, Guntersville (23-9) 56 (Ramsay is NE 5A State Qualifier)

CLASS 2A

NE 2A Girls’ Finals

Pisgah (31-3) 64, Spring Garden (31-2) 52, Pisgah is NE 2A State Qualifier

NE 2A Boys’ Finals

Section (26-9) 55, Midfield (27-8) 52, Section is NE 2A State Qualifier



CLASS 1A

NE 1A Girls’ Finals

Skyline (27-8) 52, Decatur Heritage (20-10) 34 (Skyline is NE 1A State Qualifier)

NE 1A Boys’ Finals

Decatur Heritage (20-7) 43, Faith Christian (24-11) 41 (Decatur Heritage is NE State Qualifier)

Northwest Regional Tournament

Tom Drake Coliseum, Wallace-Hanceville JUCO

CLASS 7A

NW 7A Girls’ Finals

Hoover (30-3) 45, Bob Jones (27-4) 30 (Hoover is NW 7A State Qualifier)

NW 7A Boys’ Finals

James Clemens (21-9) 59, Oak Mountain (25-6) 55 (James Clemens is NW 7A State Qualifier)



CLASS 6A

NW 6A Girls’ Finals

Hazel Green (33-0) 48, Mortimer Jordan (24-8) 38 (Hazel Green is NW 6A State Qualifier)

NW 6A Boys’ Finals

Cullman (27-3) 75, Scottsboro (28-7) 58 (Cullman (27-3) is NW 6A State Qualifier)



CLASS 2A

NW 2A Girls’ Finals

Sulligent (21-2) 52, Hatton (16-11) 44 (Sulligent is NW 2A State Qualifier)

NW 2A Boys’ Finals

Mars Hill Bible (14-16) 67, Sheffield (14-11) 49 (Mars Hill Bible is NW 2A State Qualifier)

Southeast Regional Championships

Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery

CLASS 7A

SE 7A Girls’ Finals

Auburn (20-6) 53, Central-Phenix City (22-11) 42 (Auburn is SE 7A State Qualifier)

SE 7A Boys’ Finals

Enterprise (23-6) 82, Smiths Station (24-9) 47 (Enterprise is SE 7A State Qualifier)



CLASS 3A

SE 3A Girls’ Finals

Prattville Christian (34-1) 47, Trinity Presbyterian (25-6) 42 (Prattville Christian (34-1) is SW 3A State Qualifier)

SE 3A Boys’ Finals 1

Houston Academy (22-9) 56, Dadeville (13-5) 53 (OT) (Houston Academy is SE 3A State Qualifier)



CLASS 6A

SE 6A Girls’ Finals

Pelham (26-5) 44, Helena (14-15) 38 (Pelham is SW 6A State Qualifier)

SE 6A Boys Finals

McGill-Toolen Catholic (29-4) 65, Spanish Fort (24-8) 50 (McGill-Toolen Catholic is SW 6A State Qualifier)

Southwest Regional Championships

Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex & Garrett Coliseum, Montgomery

CLASS 7A

SW 7A Girls’ Finals (Garrett Coliseum)

Davidson (30-2) 62, Theodore (20-8) 34 (Davidson is SW 7A State Qualifier)

SW 7A Boys’ Finals (Garrett Coliseum)

Baker (31-3) 82, Theodore (17-10) 53 (Baker is SW 7A State Qualifier)



CLASS 5A

SW 5A Girls’ Finals (Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex)

St. Paul’s Episcopal (18-11) 47, UMS-Wright (28-7) 41 (St. Paul’s Episcopal is SW 5A State Qualifier)

Boys’ Finals (Cramton Bowl Multi-Plex)

UMS-Wright (18-9) 52, Sipsey Valley (19-12) 41 (UMS-Wright is SW 5A State Qualifier)