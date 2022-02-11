HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The field of teams will only get smaller from here on out as postseason play heats up in high school hoops. Rivals Lee and Mae Jemison took center stage in the Boys 5A Area 16 Championship. Despite a late push from the Jaguars, the Generals were able to take the win. Lee head coach Greg Brown credited his senior leaders for leading the charge in the win.

“I’m very proud of this group,” said Brown. “I think Jacari (Lane) and Dexter (Smith) have done a great job of leading us. Like you said we’re a young team we have three players return from last year that played.”

It was another big night for future UNA Lion Jacari Lane who once again did whatever it took for his team to win.

“I’m very proud of these guys,” said Lane. “I feel like they’re buying in, we’re leading them very well and I feel like that’s a big part of it.”

Other scores:

BOYS’ AREA TOURNAMENTS

Class 1A

Area 3 at Georgiana

Thurs., Feb. 10

Brantley 72, Red Level 64

J.F. Shields 46, Georgiana 45

Area 4 at Southern Choctaw

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Marengo vs. Southern Choctaw, 5 p.m.



Area 5 at Keith

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Keith 69, R.C. Hatch 60



Area 6 at Loachapoka

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Loachapoka 71, Central-Hayneville 44



Area 8 at Winterboro

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Talladega Co. Central 61, Woodland 52



Area 9 at Pickens County

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Pickens County 64, South Lamar 45



Area 10 at Faith Christian

Thur., Feb. 10

Ragland 70, Jacksonville Christian 67Faith Christian 77, Coosa Christian 54

Area 11 at Cornerstone

Thur., Feb. 10

Sumiton Christian 54, Appalachian 53Cornerstone 68, Jefferson Christian 39



Area 14 at Belgreen

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Belgreen 75, Phillips 34



Area 15 at Decatur Heritage

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Decatur Heritage 76, Oakwood Adventist 62



Area 16 at Covenant Christian

Thur., Feb. 10

Covenant Christian 89, Cherokee 26R.A. Hubbard 78, Shoals Christian 64

Class 2A

Area 6 at Francis Marion

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Greene County 61, Francis Marion 59



Area 7 at Lanett

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Lanett 70, LaFayette 57



Area 8 at Coosa Central

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Central Coosa 43, Vincent 29



Area 10 at Aliceville

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Aliceville vs. Red Bay, 7 p.m.



Area 11 at Cleveland

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Cleveland 76, Southeastern 59



Class 3A

Area 1 at Cottage Hill Christian

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Cottage Hill Christian 70, Mobile Christian 31



Area 3 at Houston Academy

Thur., Feb. 10

Wicksburg 53, Providence Christian 39Houston Academy 49, Daleville 40

Area 5 at Monroe County

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Excel 67, Monroe County 49



Area 9 at Childersburg

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Childersburg 74, Saks 62



Area 14 at Plainview

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Plainview 80, Sylvania 49

Class 4A

Area 1 at Escambia County

Thur., Feb. 10

Williamson 57, St. Michael Catholic 41Escambia County 46, Vigor 40

Area 4 at Jackson

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Jackson vs. Sumter Central, 6:30 p.m.



Area 8 at Indian Springs

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Fultondale 58, Indian Springs 45



Area 10 at Jacksonville

Thur., Feb. 10

Etowah 69, Cherokee County 66Jacksonville 109, Ashville 49



Area 14 at DAR

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

DAR 67, Madison County 57

Class 5A

Area 1 at B.C. Rain

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

LeFlore 48, B.C. Rain 43



Area 4 at Charles Henderson

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Charles Henderson 37, Greenville 34

Area 7 at Sipsey Valley

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Sipsey Valley 44, Central-Tuscaloosa 41



Area 8 at Sylacauga

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Sylacauga 61, Central, Clay County 52



Area 9 at Wenonah

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Wenonah 39, Fairfield 38



Area 10 at Ramsay

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Ramsay 54, Leeds 43



Area 11 at Alexandria

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Moody 69, Alexandria 62



Area 16 at Lee-Huntsville

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Lee-Huntsville 54, Mae Jemison 47



Class 6A

Area 1 at McGill-Toolen Catholic

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

McGill-Toolen Catholic 64, Blount 48



Area 4 at Valley

Finals, Thurs., Feb. 10

Eufaula 82, Valley 50



Area 5 at Benjamin Russell

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Benjamin Russell 77, Stanhope Elmore 46



Area 7 at Hillcrest-Tucaloosa

Thur., Feb. 10

Paul Bryant 72, Northridge 42

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 63, Brookwood 52



Area 8 at Hueytown

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Hueytown 47, McAdory 39



Area 12 at Pinson Valley

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Pinson Valley 54, Clay-Chalkville 50

Class 7A

Area 1 at Baker

Thur., Feb. 10

Theodore 57, Mary Montgomery 55Baker 65, Davidson 53



Area 2 at Fairhope

Finals, Thurs., Feb. 10

Fairhope 39, Murphy 36



AHSAA 2022 State Basketball Playoffs

Girls’ Area Tournaments

Thursday, Feb. 10 Results

CLASS 1A

Area 2 at Florala

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Florala 55, Pleasant Home 50



Area 6 at Loachapoka

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Loachapoka 30, Barbour County 23



Area 13 at Skyline

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Skyline 78, Valley Head 30

Area 14 at Hackleburg

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Belgreen 46, Hackleburg 38



Area 15 at Decatur Heritage

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Decatur Heritage 51, Lindsay Lane 17

CLASS 2A

Area 1 at St. Luke’s Episcopal

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

St. Luke’s Episcopal vs. Orange Beach, 6 p.m.



Area 2 at Abbeville

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Cottonwood 45, Abbeville 43



Area 3

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

GW Long 85, Elba 39

Area 4 at Washington County

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Washington County 50, Leroy 40



Area 5 at Luverne

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Luverne 51, Calhoun 41

Area 6 at Francis Marion

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Isabella 69, Francis Marion 57



Area 7 at Lanett

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Lanett 53, Ranburne 21



Area 10 at Sulligent

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Sulligent 53, Aliceville 39

Area 12 at Spring Garden

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Spring Garden 54, Sand Rock 40



Area 13 at Winston County

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Addison 60, Winston County 45

Area 14 at Tanner

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Tanner vs. Hatton, 7 p.m.



Area 15 at Pisgah

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Pisgah 70, Ider 52



Area 16 at Lexington

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Lexington 45, Mars Hill Bible 36



CLASS 3A

Area 1 at Cottage Hill Christian

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Bayside Academy 44, Cottage Hill Christian 36



Area 2 at T.R. Miller

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

TR Miller 61, Flomaton 28



Area 4 at Pike County

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Pike County 59, Opp 27



Area 6 at Prattville Christian

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Trinity Presbyterian 52, Prattville Christian 45



Area 9 at Childersburg

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Childersburg 65, Saks 42



Area 10 at Carbon Hill

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Carbon Hill 55, Oakman 36



Area 11 at Ohatchee

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Ohatchee 60, Piedmont 51

Area 12 at Collinsville

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Collinsville 61, Geraldine 56



Area 13 at Susan Moore

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Susan Moore 83, Holly Pond 24



Area 14 at Plainview

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Plainview vs. Sylvania, 5:30 p.m.



Area 15 at Phil Campbell

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Phil Campbell 64, Vinemont 49



Area 16 at Lauderdale County

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Lauderdale County 64, Elkmont 28



CLASS 4A

Area 2 at Geneva

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Geneva 44, Straughn 19



Area 4 at Jackson

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Jackson 58, Sumter Central 33

Area 5 at Alabama Christian

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

LAMP 55, Alabama Christian 53



Area 6 at Bibb County

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Bibb County 52, Dallas County 22



Area 7 at Northside

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Northside 55, American Christian 50



Area 11 at Good Hope

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Good Hope 67, Oneonta 37



Area 12 at Hamilton

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Hamilton 48, Haleyville 22



Area 13 at St. John Paul II Catholic

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Priceville 60, St. John Paul II Catholic 45



Area 15 at West Limestone

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Brooks 66, West Limestone 56



Area 16

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Deshler 62, Rogers 28



CLASS 5A

Area 1 at LeFlore

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

LeFlore 55, B.C. Rain 19



Area 3 at Headland

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Headland 38, Carroll 29



Area 4 at Greenville

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Greenville 52, Charles Henderson 48



Area 6 at Elmore County

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Marbury 51, Elmore County 46



Area 7 at Selma

Finals, Wed., Feb. 9

Central Tuscaloosa 41, Selma 28



Area 10 at Ramsay

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Ramsay 60, Carver-Birmingham 34



Area 11 at Alexandria

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Moody 50, Alexandria 42

Area 12 at Hayden

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Center Point 71, Hayden 67

Area 13 at Sardis

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Sardis 67, Douglas 53

Area 14 at Guntersville

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Guntersville 57, Fairview 41

Area 15 at West Point

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Lawrence County 52, West Point 45

Area 16 at Lee-Huntsville

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Lee-Huntsville 42, East Limestone 31

CLASS 6A

Area 1 at McGill-Toolen Catholic

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

McGill-Toolen Catholic 52, Blount 26

Area 2 at Gulf Shores

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Gulf Shores 60, Baldwin County 19

Area 8 at McAdory

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Hueytown 51, McAdory 48

Area 9 at Chelsea

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Chelsea 61, Mountain Brook 55

Area 10 at Minor

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Minor 55, Jasper 47



Area 13 at Oxford

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Oxford 53, Pell City 48

Area 14 at Hartselle

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Hartselle 47, Muscle Shoals 30

Area 15 at Buckhorn

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Scottsboro 55, Fort Payne 48Class 7A

Area 2 at Fairhope

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Fairhope 51, Daphne 46



Area 3 at Enterprise

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Dothan 45, Prattville 42



Area 4 at Auburn

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Auburn 54, Central-Phenix City 48

Area 5 at Hoover

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Hoover 75, Oak Mountain 32



Area 6 at Vestavia Hills

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Vestavia Hills 71, Hewitt-Trussville 55



Area 7 at Sparkman

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Sparkman 61, Huntsville 20



Area 8 at Bob Jones

Finals, Thur., Feb. 10

Bob Jones 57, Florence 30

