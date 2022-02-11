HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The field of teams will only get smaller from here on out as postseason play heats up in high school hoops. Rivals Lee and Mae Jemison took center stage in the Boys 5A Area 16 Championship. Despite a late push from the Jaguars, the Generals were able to take the win. Lee head coach Greg Brown credited his senior leaders for leading the charge in the win.
“I’m very proud of this group,” said Brown. “I think Jacari (Lane) and Dexter (Smith) have done a great job of leading us. Like you said we’re a young team we have three players return from last year that played.”
It was another big night for future UNA Lion Jacari Lane who once again did whatever it took for his team to win.
“I’m very proud of these guys,” said Lane. “I feel like they’re buying in, we’re leading them very well and I feel like that’s a big part of it.”
Other scores:
BOYS’ AREA TOURNAMENTS
Class 1A
Area 3 at Georgiana
Thurs., Feb. 10
Brantley 72, Red Level 64
J.F. Shields 46, Georgiana 45
Area 4 at Southern Choctaw
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Marengo vs. Southern Choctaw, 5 p.m.
Area 5 at Keith
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Keith 69, R.C. Hatch 60
Area 6 at Loachapoka
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Loachapoka 71, Central-Hayneville 44
Area 8 at Winterboro
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Talladega Co. Central 61, Woodland 52
Area 9 at Pickens County
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Pickens County 64, South Lamar 45
Area 10 at Faith Christian
Thur., Feb. 10
Ragland 70, Jacksonville Christian 67Faith Christian 77, Coosa Christian 54
Area 11 at Cornerstone
Thur., Feb. 10
Sumiton Christian 54, Appalachian 53Cornerstone 68, Jefferson Christian 39
Area 14 at Belgreen
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Belgreen 75, Phillips 34
Area 15 at Decatur Heritage
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Decatur Heritage 76, Oakwood Adventist 62
Area 16 at Covenant Christian
Thur., Feb. 10
Covenant Christian 89, Cherokee 26R.A. Hubbard 78, Shoals Christian 64
Class 2A
Area 6 at Francis Marion
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Greene County 61, Francis Marion 59
Area 7 at Lanett
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Lanett 70, LaFayette 57
Area 8 at Coosa Central
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Central Coosa 43, Vincent 29
Area 10 at Aliceville
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Aliceville vs. Red Bay, 7 p.m.
Area 11 at Cleveland
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Cleveland 76, Southeastern 59
Class 3A
Area 1 at Cottage Hill Christian
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Cottage Hill Christian 70, Mobile Christian 31
Area 3 at Houston Academy
Thur., Feb. 10
Wicksburg 53, Providence Christian 39Houston Academy 49, Daleville 40
Area 5 at Monroe County
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Excel 67, Monroe County 49
Area 9 at Childersburg
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Childersburg 74, Saks 62
Area 14 at Plainview
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Plainview 80, Sylvania 49
Class 4A
Area 1 at Escambia County
Thur., Feb. 10
Williamson 57, St. Michael Catholic 41Escambia County 46, Vigor 40
Area 4 at Jackson
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Jackson vs. Sumter Central, 6:30 p.m.
Area 8 at Indian Springs
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Fultondale 58, Indian Springs 45
Area 10 at Jacksonville
Thur., Feb. 10
Etowah 69, Cherokee County 66Jacksonville 109, Ashville 49
Area 14 at DAR
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
DAR 67, Madison County 57
Class 5A
Area 1 at B.C. Rain
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
LeFlore 48, B.C. Rain 43
Area 4 at Charles Henderson
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Charles Henderson 37, Greenville 34
Area 7 at Sipsey Valley
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Sipsey Valley 44, Central-Tuscaloosa 41
Area 8 at Sylacauga
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Sylacauga 61, Central, Clay County 52
Area 9 at Wenonah
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Wenonah 39, Fairfield 38
Area 10 at Ramsay
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Ramsay 54, Leeds 43
Area 11 at Alexandria
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Moody 69, Alexandria 62
Area 16 at Lee-Huntsville
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Lee-Huntsville 54, Mae Jemison 47
Class 6A
Area 1 at McGill-Toolen Catholic
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
McGill-Toolen Catholic 64, Blount 48
Area 4 at Valley
Finals, Thurs., Feb. 10
Eufaula 82, Valley 50
Area 5 at Benjamin Russell
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Benjamin Russell 77, Stanhope Elmore 46
Area 7 at Hillcrest-Tucaloosa
Thur., Feb. 10
Paul Bryant 72, Northridge 42
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 63, Brookwood 52
Area 8 at Hueytown
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Hueytown 47, McAdory 39
Area 12 at Pinson Valley
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Pinson Valley 54, Clay-Chalkville 50
Class 7A
Area 1 at Baker
Thur., Feb. 10
Theodore 57, Mary Montgomery 55Baker 65, Davidson 53
Area 2 at Fairhope
Finals, Thurs., Feb. 10
Fairhope 39, Murphy 36
AHSAA 2022 State Basketball Playoffs
Girls’ Area Tournaments
Thursday, Feb. 10 Results
CLASS 1A
Area 2 at Florala
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Florala 55, Pleasant Home 50
Area 6 at Loachapoka
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Loachapoka 30, Barbour County 23
Area 13 at Skyline
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Skyline 78, Valley Head 30
Area 14 at Hackleburg
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Belgreen 46, Hackleburg 38
Area 15 at Decatur Heritage
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Decatur Heritage 51, Lindsay Lane 17
CLASS 2A
Area 1 at St. Luke’s Episcopal
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
St. Luke’s Episcopal vs. Orange Beach, 6 p.m.
Area 2 at Abbeville
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Cottonwood 45, Abbeville 43
Area 3
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
GW Long 85, Elba 39
Area 4 at Washington County
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Washington County 50, Leroy 40
Area 5 at Luverne
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Luverne 51, Calhoun 41
Area 6 at Francis Marion
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Isabella 69, Francis Marion 57
Area 7 at Lanett
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Lanett 53, Ranburne 21
Area 10 at Sulligent
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Sulligent 53, Aliceville 39
Area 12 at Spring Garden
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Spring Garden 54, Sand Rock 40
Area 13 at Winston County
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Addison 60, Winston County 45
Area 14 at Tanner
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Tanner vs. Hatton, 7 p.m.
Area 15 at Pisgah
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Pisgah 70, Ider 52
Area 16 at Lexington
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Lexington 45, Mars Hill Bible 36
CLASS 3A
Area 1 at Cottage Hill Christian
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Bayside Academy 44, Cottage Hill Christian 36
Area 2 at T.R. Miller
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
TR Miller 61, Flomaton 28
Area 4 at Pike County
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Pike County 59, Opp 27
Area 6 at Prattville Christian
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Trinity Presbyterian 52, Prattville Christian 45
Area 9 at Childersburg
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Childersburg 65, Saks 42
Area 10 at Carbon Hill
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Carbon Hill 55, Oakman 36
Area 11 at Ohatchee
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Ohatchee 60, Piedmont 51
Area 12 at Collinsville
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Collinsville 61, Geraldine 56
Area 13 at Susan Moore
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Susan Moore 83, Holly Pond 24
Area 14 at Plainview
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Plainview vs. Sylvania, 5:30 p.m.
Area 15 at Phil Campbell
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Phil Campbell 64, Vinemont 49
Area 16 at Lauderdale County
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Lauderdale County 64, Elkmont 28
CLASS 4A
Area 2 at Geneva
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Geneva 44, Straughn 19
Area 4 at Jackson
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Jackson 58, Sumter Central 33
Area 5 at Alabama Christian
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
LAMP 55, Alabama Christian 53
Area 6 at Bibb County
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Bibb County 52, Dallas County 22
Area 7 at Northside
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Northside 55, American Christian 50
Area 11 at Good Hope
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Good Hope 67, Oneonta 37
Area 12 at Hamilton
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Hamilton 48, Haleyville 22
Area 13 at St. John Paul II Catholic
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Priceville 60, St. John Paul II Catholic 45
Area 15 at West Limestone
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Brooks 66, West Limestone 56
Area 16
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Deshler 62, Rogers 28
CLASS 5A
Area 1 at LeFlore
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
LeFlore 55, B.C. Rain 19
Area 3 at Headland
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Headland 38, Carroll 29
Area 4 at Greenville
Finals, Wed., Feb. 9
Greenville 52, Charles Henderson 48
Area 6 at Elmore County
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Marbury 51, Elmore County 46
Area 7 at Selma
Finals, Wed., Feb. 9
Central Tuscaloosa 41, Selma 28
Area 10 at Ramsay
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Ramsay 60, Carver-Birmingham 34
Area 11 at Alexandria
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Moody 50, Alexandria 42
Area 12 at Hayden
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Center Point 71, Hayden 67
Area 13 at Sardis
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Sardis 67, Douglas 53
Area 14 at Guntersville
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Guntersville 57, Fairview 41
Area 15 at West Point
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Lawrence County 52, West Point 45
Area 16 at Lee-Huntsville
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Lee-Huntsville 42, East Limestone 31
CLASS 6A
Area 1 at McGill-Toolen Catholic
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
McGill-Toolen Catholic 52, Blount 26
Area 2 at Gulf Shores
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Gulf Shores 60, Baldwin County 19
Area 8 at McAdory
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Hueytown 51, McAdory 48
Area 9 at Chelsea
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Chelsea 61, Mountain Brook 55
Area 10 at Minor
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Minor 55, Jasper 47
Area 13 at Oxford
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Oxford 53, Pell City 48
Area 14 at Hartselle
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Hartselle 47, Muscle Shoals 30
Area 15 at Buckhorn
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Scottsboro 55, Fort Payne 48Class 7A
Area 2 at Fairhope
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Fairhope 51, Daphne 46
Area 3 at Enterprise
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Dothan 45, Prattville 42
Area 4 at Auburn
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Auburn 54, Central-Phenix City 48
Area 5 at Hoover
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Hoover 75, Oak Mountain 32
Area 6 at Vestavia Hills
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Vestavia Hills 71, Hewitt-Trussville 55
Area 7 at Sparkman
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Sparkman 61, Huntsville 20
Area 8 at Bob Jones
Finals, Thur., Feb. 10
Bob Jones 57, Florence 30
Please send the scores of the Tanner-Hatton girls and Aliceville-Red Bay boys games to rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com. Those are the two local scores that are missing.