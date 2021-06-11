Mitchell Wright hired as Hazel Green Baseball head coach

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. – Hazel Green baseball has found its Mr. Right. Former Buckhorn and UAH alumn Mitchell Wright will lead the Trojans into battle beginning with the 2021-2022 season.

Hazel Green has a guy who loves the game, he was basically born into it. His father, Roger, was the head coach at Buckhorn for 17 years.

Both of his brothers still play, Kyle for the Braves and Trey at Wallace State.

Mitchell played at Buckhorn and UAH before joining the Tennessee Tech staff as an assistant.

“Outside of being able to run my own program, I keep going back to the community because that’s really what it is man they’ve been so involved and so welcoming. When you’re coaching at a division one program in a place, even like Cookeville where it is a tight-knit community, the world feels really big and here the people are, everybody knows everybody’s momma so it’s really welcoming and refreshing.” Mitchell told News 19.

He said that this opportunity was too good to pass up.