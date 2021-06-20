Mississippi State posts CWS-record 21 Ks in win over Texas

Mississippi State’s Will Bednar starts against Texas during a baseball game in the College World Series, Sunday, June 20, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

(AP) – Will Bednar had a career-high 15 strikeouts in six innings, the most at the College World Series in 25 years, and Mississippi State held off Texas 2-1.

Bednar and Landon Sims combined for a CWS team record 21 strikeouts and the Bulldogs raised their season total to 765 strikeouts, tying the Division I record. Bednar’s total was the highest by an individual since Clemson’s Kris Benson struck out 15 against Miami in 1996.

MSU scored twice in the second inning and held off Texas in the ninth.