Who will win the 2021 Home Run Derby? Here’s a look at the bracket

Aerial views at sunrise of an empty Coors Field during this rather different baseball season (photo credit: Jamie Rogers)

DENVER (KDVR) — All-Star Week kicks off on Thursday with local competitions featuring greater Denver youth. MLB Pitch Hit & Run and the MLB Jr. Home Run Derby begin at 4 p.m. at the Assembly Athletic Complex at Metropolitan State University.

One of the highlights of All-Star Week is the Home Run Derby. It will be held on Monday night at 6 p.m.

The Home Run Derby bracket was just released.

Here’s how it looks:

Shohei Ohtani Joey Gallo Matt Olson Salvador Perez Pete Alonso Trey Mancini Trevor Story Juan Soto

Alonso won the 2020 Home Run Derby, cranking 57 homers.