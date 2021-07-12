‘This gives a tremendous lift’: Downtown businesses report major activity during All-Star Week

DENVER (KDVR) — Downtown Denver businesses hope to experience a financial shot in the arm as Major League Baseball’s All-Star Week is underway in the Mile High City.

Lower downtown has been buzzing.

“It’s thanks to baseball, and I thank the Denver community for coming back into town,” Union Station’s Sarah Hendricks said.

Preparations are underway at Union Station for an event they call LoDo Rocks the Block.

“Free entertainment, food, drinks — just celebrating MLB weekend,” Hendricks said.

Music, food, games — and hopefully, customers. A far cry from last year this time.

”There isn’t a comparison, unfortunately. I mean last year this time, I think the majority of the city was still shut down,” Hendricks said.

Getting people out, then into Union Station for a little retail experience, is “absolutely vital,” said Ed Blair, Crawford Hotel at Union Station general manager.

“When you think about what’s happened in the hotel business, the restaurant business, retail as we navigate the last 16 months, this gives a tremendous lift,” Blair said.

So far it seems to be working, just like Elroy Williams, who is glad to be back working as the manager of valet operations at the Crawford Hotel.

“Our valet is through the roof. Yesterday was so busy, and Sunday we’ve seen so many people come through the valet, it was crazy, absolutely crazy,” Williams said.

The road to financial recovery will take a lot longer than the length of the shut downs, Blair said.

On that note, let’s get back to business.