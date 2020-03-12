MiLB delays start of 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns

Minor Leauge Baseball officials announced the delay of the 2020 Championship Season due to the current virus outbreak.

MiLB issued the following statement:

“In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players, and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak.” Statement from Minor League Baseball

The Rocket City Trash Pandas inaugural opening day is set for April 15 at Toyota Field in Madison against the Mississippi Braves.

We are speaking with Ralph Nelson, co-owner of the Rocket City Trash Pandas for more information on how this announcement could affect the team.