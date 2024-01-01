(WHNT) — The Michigan Wolverines Football team defeated Alabama in overtime 27-20 during the semifinal round of the College Football Playoffs.

The College Football semifinal at the Rose Bowl featured the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide against No.1 Michigan Wolverines setting up a matchup between two of college football’s biggest programs.

Michigan went into the game with a 13-0 record but with a rocky season with Coach Jim Harbough facing multiple suspensions. The program is still looking for its first championship since the College Football Playoff was instituted and its first national championship since 1997.

For Alabama, the team overcame an early loss this season to Texas to come out with a 12-1 record. The team came into the Rose Bowl out of a win over Georgia in the SEC Championship. Alabama’s turn at the Rose Bowl is the program’s eighth time making it to the College Football Playoff with Coach Nick Saban.

Michigan will now face the winner of the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 8 at 7:30 Eastern Time in Houston.