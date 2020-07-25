Meet Trash Pandas manager Jay Bell

MADISON, Ala. – The community is invited to meet Trash Pandas manager and former World Series Champion Jay Bell next week!

There will be three opportunities for Trash Pandas fans to meet Bell. The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, July 29 luncheon at 1 p.m. in the SportsMed Stadium Club at Toyota Field

Wednesday, July 29 dinner at 6:30 p.m. in the SportsMed Stadium Club at Toyota Field

Thursday, July 30 luncheon at 1 p.m. in the SportsMed Stadium Club at Toyota Field

Tickets are $50 per person. Tickets include access to the presentation and Q&A session, lunch or dinner, and a Trash Pandas baseball autographed by Bell.

Health and safety guidelines will be followed during the events. No more then four people will be seated at a table, so space is limited.

To attend, select which event you would like to attend and send your reservations to Maddison Kendrick with the Trash Pandas by calling (256) 517-3733 or email mkendrick@trashpandasbaseball.com.

For additional information and the menu, click here.