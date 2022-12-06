BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet the players on the 2022 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team! Georgia and Alabama led the roster at five members each, followed by Tennessee at four.

12 Southeastern Conference (SEC) schools have a member on the First Team, as both the first and second teams were announced Tuesday. 10 SEC schools had several all-conference selections and nine had three or more.

First Team All-SEC

Offense

QB: Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)

Hendon Hooker (Tennessee) RB: Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss), Devon Achane (Texas A&M)

Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss), Devon Achane (Texas A&M) WR: Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee), Antwane Wells (South Carolina)

Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee), Antwane Wells (South Carolina) TE: Brock Bowers (Georgia)

Brock Bowers (Georgia) OL: O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida), Warren McClendon (Georgia), Darnell Wright (Tennessee), Emil Ekiyor Jr. (Alabama)

O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida), Warren McClendon (Georgia), Darnell Wright (Tennessee), Emil Ekiyor Jr. (Alabama) C: Ricky Stromberg (Arkansas)

Ricky Stromberg (Arkansas) AP: Devon Achane (Texas A&M)

Defense

DL: Jalen Carter (Georgia), Derick Hall (Auburn), BJ Ojulari (LSU), Byron Young (Tennessee)

Jalen Carter (Georgia), Derick Hall (Auburn), BJ Ojulari (LSU), Byron Young (Tennessee) LB: Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama), Drew Sanders (Arkansas), Henry To’oTo’o (Alabama)

Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama), Drew Sanders (Arkansas), Henry To’oTo’o (Alabama) DB: Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State), Chris Smith (Georgia), Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama), Jordan Battle (Alabama)

Special Teams

PK: Jack Podlesny (Georgia)

Jack Podlesny (Georgia) P: Kai Kroeger (South Carolina)

Kai Kroeger (South Carolina) RS: Tulu Griffin (Mississippi State)

Tulu Griffin (Mississippi State) KOS: Jake Bates (Arkansas), Jack Podlesny (Georgia)

Jake Bates (Arkansas), Jack Podlesny (Georgia) LS: Wesley Schelling (Vanderbilt)

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

QB: Stetson Bennett (Georgia)

Stetson Bennett (Georgia) RB: Raheim Sanders (Arkansas), Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama)

Raheim Sanders (Arkansas), Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama) WR: Ladd McConkey (Georgia), Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss), Dominic Lovett (Missouri)

Ladd McConkey (Georgia), Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss), Dominic Lovett (Missouri) TE: Darnell Washington (Georgia)

Darnell Washington (Georgia) OL: Nick Broeker (Ole Miss), Javion Cohen (Alabama), Tyler Steen (Alabama), Jovaughn Gwyn (South Carolina), Will Campbell (LSU)

Nick Broeker (Ole Miss), Javion Cohen (Alabama), Tyler Steen (Alabama), Jovaughn Gwyn (South Carolina), Will Campbell (LSU) C: Sedrick Van Pran (Georgia)

Sedrick Van Pran (Georgia) AP: Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama)

Defense

DL: Isaiah McGuire (Missouri), Mekhi Wingo (LSU), Nazir Stackhouse (Georgia), Tyrus Wheat (Mississippi State)

Isaiah McGuire (Missouri), Mekhi Wingo (LSU), Nazir Stackhouse (Georgia), Tyrus Wheat (Mississippi State) LB: Harold Perkins (LSU), Bumper Pool (Arkansas), Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State)

Harold Perkins (LSU), Bumper Pool (Arkansas), Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State) DB: Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M), Kelee Ringo (Georgia), Keidron Smith (Kentucky), Dwight McGlothern (Arkansas)

Special Teams

PK: Will Reichard (Alabama)

Will Reichard (Alabama) P: Nik Constantinou (Texas A&M)

Nik Constantinou (Texas A&M) RS: Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)

Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama) KOS: Will Reichard (Alabama)

Will Reichard (Alabama) LS: William Mote (Georgia), Hunter Rogers (South Carolina)