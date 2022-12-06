BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet the players on the 2022 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team! Georgia and Alabama led the roster at five members each, followed by Tennessee at four.
12 Southeastern Conference (SEC) schools have a member on the First Team, as both the first and second teams were announced Tuesday. 10 SEC schools had several all-conference selections and nine had three or more.
First Team All-SEC
Offense
- QB: Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)
- RB: Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss), Devon Achane (Texas A&M)
- WR: Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee), Antwane Wells (South Carolina)
- TE: Brock Bowers (Georgia)
- OL: O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida), Warren McClendon (Georgia), Darnell Wright (Tennessee), Emil Ekiyor Jr. (Alabama)
- C: Ricky Stromberg (Arkansas)
- AP: Devon Achane (Texas A&M)
Defense
- DL: Jalen Carter (Georgia), Derick Hall (Auburn), BJ Ojulari (LSU), Byron Young (Tennessee)
- LB: Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama), Drew Sanders (Arkansas), Henry To’oTo’o (Alabama)
- DB: Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State), Chris Smith (Georgia), Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama), Jordan Battle (Alabama)
Special Teams
- PK: Jack Podlesny (Georgia)
- P: Kai Kroeger (South Carolina)
- RS: Tulu Griffin (Mississippi State)
- KOS: Jake Bates (Arkansas), Jack Podlesny (Georgia)
- LS: Wesley Schelling (Vanderbilt)
Second Team All-SEC
Offense
- QB: Stetson Bennett (Georgia)
- RB: Raheim Sanders (Arkansas), Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama)
- WR: Ladd McConkey (Georgia), Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss), Dominic Lovett (Missouri)
- TE: Darnell Washington (Georgia)
- OL: Nick Broeker (Ole Miss), Javion Cohen (Alabama), Tyler Steen (Alabama), Jovaughn Gwyn (South Carolina), Will Campbell (LSU)
- C: Sedrick Van Pran (Georgia)
- AP: Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama)
Defense
- DL: Isaiah McGuire (Missouri), Mekhi Wingo (LSU), Nazir Stackhouse (Georgia), Tyrus Wheat (Mississippi State)
- LB: Harold Perkins (LSU), Bumper Pool (Arkansas), Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State)
- DB: Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M), Kelee Ringo (Georgia), Keidron Smith (Kentucky), Dwight McGlothern (Arkansas)
Special Teams
- PK: Will Reichard (Alabama)
- P: Nik Constantinou (Texas A&M)
- RS: Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)
- KOS: Will Reichard (Alabama)
- LS: William Mote (Georgia), Hunter Rogers (South Carolina)