BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — Meet the players on the 2022 All-SEC Coaches’ Football First Team! Georgia and Alabama led the roster at five members each, followed by Tennessee at four.

12 Southeastern Conference (SEC) schools have a member on the First Team, as both the first and second teams were announced Tuesday. 10 SEC schools had several all-conference selections and nine had three or more.

First Team All-SEC

Offense

  • QB: Hendon Hooker (Tennessee)
  • RB: Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss), Devon Achane (Texas A&M)
  • WR: Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee), Antwane Wells (South Carolina)
  • TE: Brock Bowers (Georgia)
  • OL: O’Cyrus Torrence (Florida), Warren McClendon (Georgia), Darnell Wright (Tennessee), Emil Ekiyor Jr. (Alabama)
  • C: Ricky Stromberg (Arkansas)
  • AP: Devon Achane (Texas A&M)

Defense

  • DL: Jalen Carter (Georgia), Derick Hall (Auburn), BJ Ojulari (LSU), Byron Young (Tennessee)
  • LB: Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama), Drew Sanders (Arkansas), Henry To’oTo’o (Alabama)
  • DB: Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State), Chris Smith (Georgia), Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama), Jordan Battle (Alabama)

Special Teams

  • PK: Jack Podlesny (Georgia)
  • P: Kai Kroeger (South Carolina)
  • RS: Tulu Griffin (Mississippi State)
  • KOS: Jake Bates (Arkansas), Jack Podlesny (Georgia)
  • LS: Wesley Schelling (Vanderbilt)

Second Team All-SEC

Offense

  • QB: Stetson Bennett (Georgia)
  • RB: Raheim Sanders (Arkansas), Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama)
  • WR: Ladd McConkey (Georgia), Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss), Dominic Lovett (Missouri)
  • TE: Darnell Washington (Georgia)
  • OL: Nick Broeker (Ole Miss), Javion Cohen (Alabama), Tyler Steen (Alabama), Jovaughn Gwyn (South Carolina), Will Campbell (LSU)
  • C: Sedrick Van Pran (Georgia)
  • AP: Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama)

Defense

  • DL: Isaiah McGuire (Missouri), Mekhi Wingo (LSU), Nazir Stackhouse (Georgia), Tyrus Wheat (Mississippi State)
  • LB: Harold Perkins (LSU), Bumper Pool (Arkansas), Nathaniel Watson (Mississippi State)
  • DB: Antonio Johnson (Texas A&M), Kelee Ringo (Georgia), Keidron Smith (Kentucky), Dwight McGlothern (Arkansas)

Special Teams

  • PK: Will Reichard (Alabama)
  • P: Nik Constantinou (Texas A&M)
  • RS: Kool-Aid McKinstry (Alabama)
  • KOS: Will Reichard (Alabama)
  • LS: William Mote (Georgia), Hunter Rogers (South Carolina)