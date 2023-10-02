AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville native and Westminster Christian alum Ellie Korotky really never had a choice in becoming an Auburn Tigers fan.

“My parents actually met at Auburn University: they graduated in 95 and 96, they met here, Auburn love for sure. And growing up, I would come down to Auburn all the time for different games and events and immediately fell in love with Auburn, so much so that my parents would tell people that they created an Auburn monster,” Korotky said.

From cheering on the Tigers since birth to cheering on the Wildcats: Ellie started dancing at the age of 5, learning and competing in all different styles. Then, she was a member of the Westminster Christian Academy dance team from seventh grade until 12th.

Then once it was time to look at colleges, Ellie knew right away where she wanted to go.

“I only toured and only applied to Auburn because I knew exactly where I wanted to be,” Korotky said.

But Ellie wasn’t ready to hang up her dancing shoes just yet, and as someone who had the orange and blue pom-poms growing up, it only made sense for her to try out for the Tiger Paws Dance Team.

“I didn’t know growing up that I would be able to dance at Auburn one day and it was really the end of my high school years that I was really looking into Tiger Paws and finding a community within the dance team here,” she said. “It’s neat to go back and look at the pictures now to then and see that I’m the same girl and I’ve had the same love for Auburn, wearing different uniforms and outfits throughout the years.”

As she got ready for her senior year at Auburn, she earned a new opportunity. Ellie was named captain of the Tiger Paws.

“It’s really an honor. I love getting to serve Tiger Paws in this way and so being part of the team the last three years, I’ve been able to help with choreographing, I was even injured last year so coming back from an injury and being able to be captain has really been a full circle experience so I love leading the girls and also love being their best friends and having the community within the group, too,” Korotky added.

So how could things get any better for this lifelong Auburn fan? Last month at the Samford game, Ellie was named 2023 Miss Homecoming Queen.

“It was honestly indiscernible like I will never forget that moment, ever. I remember standing literally right there and I remember hearing my name called and the stands start cheering. It was really sweet to hear the support of everyone around me,” she said.

Not only is she representing the Auburn family that means so much to her, but she’s able to represent her hometown, serving as a role model for the girls back here in Huntsville.

“Understanding the Auburn family outside of just being at Jordan-Hare Stadium or Neville Arena, but the real Auburn community coming together and the Auburn family and when I talk about the Auburn family, I always like to talk about War Eagle and how it’s hello, it’s goodbye, our battle cry and it unifies our entire family together,” Korotky added.

As Ellie prepares for her next steps of grad school and becoming a registered dietician, she’s enjoying her time cheering on her Tigers and although that will never end, she couldn’t imagine a better ending to this chapter.

“I’ve loved dancing for the past 16, 17 years of my life but there comes a point when that chapter is supposed to come to a close,” she said. “I’m excited that it’s my last year but also sad. Getting to represent Auburn as a Tiger Paw has been a dream come true. I’m just so thankful for everything that Auburn has given me and I’m thankful to give back to Auburn in this way.”

Ellie Korotky will be back on the sidelines cheering on the Tigers on Oct. 21 as Auburn hosts Ole Miss.