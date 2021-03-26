Max Fried gets the nod as Braves’ opening day starter

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) delivers to a Tampa Bay Rays batter in the second inning of a spring training baseball game Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Fla. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried will make his first opening day start for the Atlanta Braves, getting the nod in the wake of two stellar seasons.

Manager Brian Snitker gave Fried the news that he’ll go in next Thursday’s opener at Philadelphia against Aaron Nola and the Phillies. Fried went 7-0 with a 2.25 ERA last season, finishing fifth in the NL Cy Young Award balloting.

He established himself as the Atlanta ace after Mike Soroka went down with a torn Achilles tendon. Fried had his breakout in 2019, posting a 17-6 record after moving into the rotation early in the season.