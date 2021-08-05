Matt Plunkett enters first season as Brewer Football head coach

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – The Brewer Patriots were one of nine teams that spoke at Marshall County Football Media Day. It has been an offseason full of change for the Patriots after Geoff Walters decided to step down as head coach.In 2020, the Patriots struggled to win a game, finishing the season 0-10.

There’s a new sense of hope within the program going forward as Matt Plunkett takes over as head coach. Plunkett comes to Brewer after two seasons at Locust Fork where he led the the Hornets to a combined 11-10 record and one postseason appearance. Before his time at Locust Fork, Plunkett made stops at Cullman and Gardendale.

Plunkett was hired to take over the Brewer football team in June, and it didn’t take his players long to buy in.

“Nothing but respect to Coach Walters, but when Matt Plunkett came to Brewer it was like a switch,” said junior defensive back Lee Murray. “Just because it’s a new coach coming I didn’t think he would care about us or anything, but he really took the time to get to know us, our families the area, and stuff like that, and I really appreciate him.”

Plunkett will make his debut as Brewer head coach August 20th when the Patriots take on Danville.