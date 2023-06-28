(WHNT) — Matchups, dates and times for the inaugural ACC/SEC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Challenge have been released.

Starting in the 2023-24 season, ACC and SEC teams will play each other in one annual game. The challenge will consist of 28 total games this season and 30 games beginning in the following season when Oklahoma and Texas are added to the SEC.

The Alabama men’s team will host the Clemson Tigers in Tuscaloosa, while the women’s team from Alabama will be traveling to Syracuse to take on the Orange.

Both the men’s and women’s teams from Auburn will take on the challenge on their home court – the men will host Virginia Tech and the women will host Clemson.

The ACC/SEC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, November 28 and Wednesday, November 29, while the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge is slated for November 29 and 30.

Previously, SEC teams took on teams in the Big 12 each season and ACC teams took on opponents in the Big Ten. With both of those challenges coming to an end after the 2022-23 basketball season, the ACC/SEC challenge was formed.

To see a full list of the matchups in the challenges, you can find the press release here.