Players with local ties to the CSRA open Masters under-par

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The opening round of the Masters was met with torrential downpour and play was suspended less than thirty minutes after honorary golfers Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player’s ceremonial tee shots.

Aiken native Kevin Kisner, who was originally scheduled to tee time was at 7:22 am, but with the delays he wasn’t able to tee off from No.10 until 10:20 am.

“It started raining right when we took off and started out tough there,” said Kevin Kisner who finished his round tied for 33rd at one-under-par.

Also scheduled to tee off at 7:11 am was Augusta-native Charles Howell III.

“When you’re old like me it’s easy to get up early, those are kind of normal mornings so it’s dinner time now,” jokingly said Howell who also finished tied for 33rd.

However, it’s not how the day starts, but rather how it ends and after more than three and a half hours of weather delays sunshine took over the grounds of Augusta National. Once play resumed some golfer took advantage of the softer fairways and greens. Four players with local ties to the CSRA totaled 21 birdies and all finished under-par.

“The greens are just so receptive after all that rain,” said Kisner who finished tied for 33rd at 1-under-par.

Responsible for more than half of the birdies were two former Masters champions. Former Augusta University golfer and 2018 Masters Champion Patrick Reed tapped in eight birdies. While 1987 Masters champion Larry Mize finished his day with six birdies. The 62-year old Mize was excited to see his name on the leaderboard, even if it was short lived.

“That’s kind of cool I’d like to be there more often but its always fun to see your name on the leaderboard her I’m just sorry I couldn’t keep it there,” said Mize.