Mars Hill’s Peyton Higgins looking for memorable end to high school playing career

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mars Hill football dominated the class 1A ranks, winning a state championship in 2018 and getting to the title game again a year later. Senior running back Peyton Higgins was a huge factor in that 28-2 run and he looks to lead his team back to the big stage in his final season with the Panthers.

Rocco DiSangro: June 1st a big day for high school student athletes in the state of Alabama I’m sure you’re fired up about it getting back out on the football field. Just take me through what went through your head when you heard the news.

Peyton Higgins: I was pumped, I didn’t know when we were going to get back out there. I’m ready to see all my friends coaches teammates I’m super excited.

RD: What is this Mars Hill Football team capable of this year you guys make the jump to class 2A. A loaded classification in the Tennessee Valley especially if you ask me.

PH: Yes sir we were 2A my 8th and 9th grade year so I’m kind of familiar with the teams that are 2A. We’ve got most of our starters coming back we only lost a couple of guys. We’ve been working extremely hard and I think we got a good chance to go pretty far.

RD: What are some of the goals you’ve set that you haven’t maybe been able to accomplish the last three seasons and what are some goals you’ve set for this team?

PH: Personally I’d like to be a part of the Alabama Mississippi All Star game at the end of the season and hopefully get in the running for the 2A Back of the Year. Personally I’d like to get over 2,000 yards rushing and help my team but most important goal is to win a state championship and bring it back to Mars Hill.