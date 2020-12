TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Mars Hill Bible High School won the Class 2A state championship Friday in a 56-14 victory over the Abbeville Yellowjackets.

Mars Hill led the whole game, with 521 total yards to Abbeville’s 117.

Panthers quarterback Griffin Hanson was the player of the game, completing 7 of his 12 pass attempts for 222 yards and two touchdowns.

Peyton Higgins for Mars Hill led the game in rushing with 156 yards; Justus McDaniel had 75 yards rushing and four touchdowns for the Panthers.