FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Mars Hill has named Jeremy Pounders as the Panthers’ new basketball head coach.

Pounders was with the Wilson basketball program for over 10 years, where his teams earned 4A sub-regional appearances in 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, and 2020, earned the first area title in school history in 2011 and became Lauderdale County Champions for the first time in school history in 2014.

Pounders says, “I am so thankful for the opportunity God has given me to coach these young men. I am excited to get started and be a part of the Mars Hill family.”