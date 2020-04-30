Mars Hill head football coach Darrell Higgins talks jump from Class 1A to 2A, bond with son on and off the field

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Mars Hill Football dominated the 1A ranks the last two seasons. In 2018, the Panthers won the state championship, then in 2019, they got back to the title game. This year will be a bit different though. Some new competition for Head Coach Darrell Higgins and his squad as they make the jump to Class 2A.

Rocco DiSangro: What’s the difference between you and some other teams who are already set in their classifications?

Darrell Higgins: Well we were 2A a couple

years ago and we dropped down for two years moving back so we’re familiar with a lot of these people. We played them a few years ago and we’re very excited about playing different teams and hopefully we’re able to get going and get out there and see what we can do.

RD: How were you guys able to be so successful at the 1A level?

DH: It just comes from a lot of good players working hard, making the commitment to doing things right and putting in extra work. We got a lot of guys that they just believe in putting in the work and doing things to be successful and it’s been a joy to coach them and we were fortunate enough to have a lot of good kids and coaches around here to help out.

RD: It has to be a little bit tough for you as a coach not being able to communicate with your guys and taking them through workouts on a day to day basis.

DH: No doubt about it. We feel like the offseason is our time to get an advantage on people to get in here and we can work harder and create those bonds with each other and we’re missing all of that right now and that’s something that hopefully we can get back together soon and get back to work as quickly as possible.

RD: I love the father son bond in coaching. It’s a special one. What has it been like to coach your son (Peyton) over the years and how do you separate that from dad and son rather than coach and player?

DH: Right it’s been a lot of fun it’s been a lot of great memories. Things that we’ll cherish forever but when it’s football time he’s just the player and I’m the coach. When we go home it’s really not I’m not chewing him out because you missed a block or you missed a tackle. I want to sometimes but you know I try not to carry that stuff home with us.