HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Mae Jemison has hired Rico White as its next head football coach.

White most recently spent the past five seasons at Anniston High School where he guided the Bulldogs to a 35-23 overall record.

This past season, Anniston went 11-1 overall, won the region title and made it to the third round of the 4A playoffs.

White takes over a Jaguars team that went 0-10 this past season.