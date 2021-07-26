Madison’s Zach Harting finishes Olympics journey in semifinals

Madison native Zach Harting made his Olympic debut this year and made it to the 200 Meter Butterfly semifinals.

Harting finished fourth in his semifinal just barely missing the cut for the finals race.

Even though he won’t be swimming for a gold medal, even making it to Tokyo is an incredible accomplishment for the former Bob Jones standout and his former teammates and coaches are extremely proud of Harting for representing north Alabama on Team USA.

“Zach was definitely one of the hardest workers in the pool and not only was he one of the hardest workers but he was one of the most fun teammates to be around because he brought such positive energy onto the pool deck,” said Harting’s former teammate Mary Northcutt.

“I think every swimmer it’s their goal and really every athlete that’s in the Olympics board they dream,” said Harting’s former coach Matt Webber. “Certain kids that’s all it is is a dream and then some kids start to put the work in towards that dream and Zach from a pretty early age was willing to put the work in and as he got closer and closer it just drove him to work harder and harder.”

Congrats to Zach you’ve made north Alabama very proud!